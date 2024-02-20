Want to teach adaptive surfing? AmpSurf instructor course deadline approaches

Are you a surfer and want to spread your knowledge of the sport with those with disabilities? The deadline to sign up for a course to become a Certified Adaptive Surf Instructor is coming soon.

Carving waves can be for everyone. AmpSurf has been empowering those with disabilities to learn the basics of surfing for over 20 years on the Central Coast, but it doesn’t happen without volunteers and instructors. AmpSurf, in partnership with the International Surfing Association (ISA) and Surfability UK (based in England), is offering an online course worldwide for those looking to become a Certified Adaptive Surf Instructor.

“They don't have to be Kelly Slater's or anything like that. Some of the best instructors that we have are people that don't surf every day,” said Dana Cummings, AmpSurf founder and president. “People that just have giving hearts and want to give back to their communities, those make the best instructors. We can teach them how to surf and get them to the level they need to be as far as to meet the qualifications, but the biggest thing is just to have a teacher's heart and want to give back to your community.”

Since AmpSurf started offering the course about three years ago, they have trained over 400 people from 35 countries including Iran, Israel, and Saudi Arabia.

It’s a two-day course; Tuesday, February 27th and Thursday, February 29th from 4:30 a.m.- 8:30 a.m. each day. To be an adult instructor, you must be 16 years old. Junior instructors must be 12 years and will be paired with an adult instructor.

The course is $250, and the certification is good for three years. Registration closes at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, February 21st.

Click here for a link to sign up.

More information about AmpSurf and their mission, click here.