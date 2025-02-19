Washing ashore of Pygmy sperm whale in Pismo Beach described as 'rare' event

Researchers are conducting testing on a pygmy sperm whale that washed ashore in Pismo Beach last week.

Officials with The Marine Mammal Center (TMMC) say it’s rare for these types of whales to be found ashore since they are a deep-diving, toothed-whale species.

The 10.5-foot carcass of the adult male whale at Pismo State Beach was first reported to TMMC’s response hotline by State Park rangers at around 8 a.m. Friday.

Photo by Emily Pomeroy © The Marine Mammal Center

A necropsy to determine the cause of death was performed by around 20 researchers, staff and volunteers from both TMMC and Channel Islands Cetacean Research Unit (CICRU).

While markings and cuts were found on the animal, TMMC reports the injuries are likely due to the carcass rolling in the surf before washing onto the beach.

“No other significant findings were immediately apparent to scientists that could have contributed to the animal's death,” TMMC officials stated.

“Investigating a whale's death through necropsy provides critical insights into the overall health of these animals and their ocean environment with the goal of understanding how best to protect them,” said TMMC operations manager Aliah Meza in a press release. “The opportunity to examine a pygmy sperm whale along the California coast is invaluable because it allows us to build important baseline data on this little-known species.”

TMMC reports the last time their team responded to this type of whale was in San Mateo County in 2021.

Due to being hard to survey and monitor, it’s said the pygmy whale's population status is largely unknown. The whales are found all over the world in temperate and tropical waters and mainly feed on squid, octopus, and crab.

Photo by Barbie Halaska © The Marine Mammal Center

TMMC states the carcass will be left at Pismo State Beach to naturally decompose as that “provides a substantial source of food for small forage fish, birds, crustaceans, small land-based predators and nitrogen back into the ecosystem.”

The complete decomposition process for smaller whales can take only a few weeks, according to TMMC, with the majority of the process happening quickly within the first few days following necropsy.

If you happen to see a sick or injured marine mammal, you can contact The Marine Mammal Center at 415-289-SEAL (7325). You’re asked to stay at least 150 feet away from the animal,

