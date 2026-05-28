Pismo Summer Market kicks off at Pismo Plaza

PISMO BEACH — The Pismo Summer Market officially kicked off at the Pismo Pier Plaza Wednesday.

Local artisans and vendors lined the plaza and live music played as shoppers took in all the market had to offer.

Miranda Gallardo, visiting from Madera, was at opening day of the market.

"They had some samples, so, you know, that was a steal. Doesn't try a bunch of them. And then they had a lot of meat like outfits, hats, you know, a lot of handmade stuff. So, we just wanted to come check out and see, you know, we can buy it and things." Gallardo said.

The Pismo Summer Market runs every Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. through September 2.

You can find more information here.