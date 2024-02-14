1 dead, 8 injured in shooting at Kansas City Chiefs victory rally

At least one person was killed and eight injured in a shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl victory rally.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department responded to the shooting near Union Station around 2 p.m. local time Wednesday. As the Chiefs wrapped up on stage during their celebratory rally, attendees quickly dispersed, and then ambulances were seen rushing to the scene along with officers who had their guns drawn.

Watch live coverage from Scripps News Kansas City

Police say say several people were struck by gunfire, and two people have been detained.

According to the Kansas City Fire Department, one person was killed, three are in critical condition, one has non-life threatening injuries and three to five others may have been injured in the incident. However, these numbers could change as the investigation continues.

Additionally, Children's Mercy Kansas City says it is also receiving patients from the incident.

"Anyone nearby needs to leave the area as quickly and safely as possible to facilitate treatment of the shooting victims. Please avoid the Union Station parking garage area to allow first responders through," policeadvised on social. "We are still trying to determine the number of shooting victims."

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com