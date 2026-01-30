As Senate reaches deal to fund DHS for two weeks, government shutdown looms

The Senate reached a deal Thursday night to fund the Department of Homeland Security for just two weeks as lawmakers raced to avoid a partial government shutdown, but they left without voting to advance it. Democrats say the agreement marks progress in the latest political fight gripping Washington over funding for ICE.

A government shutdown appears increasingly likely as funding expires at midnight Friday, with House Speaker Mike Johnson telling reporters the House will not return to Washington until Monday. This means there will be at least a short-term government shutdown through the weekend.

The Senate is expected to return to the Capitol Friday evening to vote on five of the six remaining annual government funding bills, along with the two-week extension for DHS funding.

Democrats push for ICE reforms

Democrats have made clear since last weekend's shooting of Alex Pretty in Minnesota that they want major changes to the Department of Homeland Security, specifically to Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Their proposals include banning masks for agents, requiring body cameras and identification, and ending some roving patrols seen throughout mostly Democrat-run cities like Minneapolis.

"I wish we'd have seen movement from our Republican friends beforehand," said Sen. Mark Warner, a Virginia Democrat. "We knew this was going to be an enormous issue after the activity over the last few weeks in Minneapolis, particularly after the second killing. Let's get this done, have a path towards reforms and move forward."

Republican support uncertain

While President Donald Trump reached the agreement with Senate Democrats to give them two weeks for broader discussions, it's unclear whether many Republicans support the proposed changes to ICE and DHS.

However, Sen. Lindsey Graham, a close Trump ally, expressed openness to some reforms.

"I think Democrats are wanting some reforms that make sense to me," Graham said. "Body cameras, making ICE more like other agencies. But that's the Band-Aid. I'm willing to entertain some reforms to make sure that we rein in ICE appropriately and make it more professional."

Noem impeachment threat

Three-quarters of House Democrats have signed articles of impeachment against DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, including House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

"We intend to proceed with impeachment proceedings if Kristi Noem is not fired," Jeffries said. "She's got to go. We are dead serious. She needs to be put on ice permanently."

However, Democrats indicated that Noem's removal alone would not satisfy their demands, as they worry about potential replacements. No Republican House members have indicated they would support impeachment proceedings.

The major question remains whether the Trump administration will tell agencies to continue operations and pay employees during any brief funding lapse, or whether Americans will experience disruption from a partial government shutdown.