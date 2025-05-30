Democrat says Biden's health was 'contributing factor' in 2024 election loss

Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colorado, said former President Joe Biden's health was a contributing factor why Democrats lost the 2024 election.

Talking to Scripps News on Friday, Crow said he tried to put public pressure on Biden to step aside following his disastrous debate performance last summer, saying that Democrats needed to be honest about Biden's health.

"That is certainly, in my opinion, one of the contributors to the loss of the election, not the only one," he said. "I think there were a lot of things that contributed to the loss of the election, but it was one. In an election like that, everything matters. So yeah, we should be honest about that."But Crow noted there were other factors behind the Democrats' election loss.

"You just look at the map, right? We're not winning in working-class areas. We're not winning in rural areas. Young folks are being priced out of cities and areas where Democrats govern," he said.

"We're gonna be honest in the process, that we've fallen short in some ways, but you know, I am still a proud Democrat," he added. "I'm a Democrat because we don't always get it right, but I'm a Democrat because we believe in fairness and we believe in an opportunity, right? I don't think government can solve everybody's problems. I don't want government to solve my problems. What I want is a fair shake and a level playing field so I can work hard and exceed."

Crow, however, said President Donald Trump's "corruption is staggering," adding, "There is a massive redistribution of wealth to the top 1% on the backs of the working class that's underway in America right now. That's what Americans are concerned about. That is the battle that's in front of us, and that's what I'm working hard to push back on."