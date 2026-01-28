Government shutdown looms as Democrats demand immigration changes after Minnesota shooting

Government funding for around three-quarters of the federal government expires Friday night, and a controversial shooting in Minnesota involving an immigration officer has dramatically changed shutdown negotiations.

While it appeared last week that a partial government shutdown would be avoided, the death of Alex Pretti in Minnesota has prompted Senate Democrats to demand changes to immigration enforcement procedures, threatening to block funding for the Department of Homeland Security.

Government funding expires at 11:59 p.m. ET on Friday. Around 78% of the government would be shut down if no agreement is reached.

The Department of Homeland Security, the Pentagon, Health and Human Services, the Labor Department, Housing and Urban Development, Transportation and Education would all be impacted by a shutdown.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said the Senate must not pass the DHS budget as currently written.

"In the wake of ICE's abuses and the administration's recklessness, the Senate must not pass the DHS budget as currently written," Schumer said.

Democrats are demanding commitments for immigration agents to wear body cameras, follow standard warrant procedures and limits on wearing masks during enforcement operations.

Democratic Senator John Fetterman went further in a post on X, writing a direct appeal to President Donald Trump to "immediately fire @Sec_Noem," referring to Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem.

It remains unclear if Senator John Thune, who leads the Republican majority, or President Trump would be willing to negotiate changes to the previously-agreed-to funding package. Any change would require the House to vote again, and representatives are not scheduled to return to Washington until next week.

The White House has said threatening to shut down the federal government over policy changes is not appropriate.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said policy discussions on Minnesota are happening, "but that should not be at the expense of government funding for the American people."

If a partial government shutdown occurs this weekend, it's unlikely to impact President Trump's immigration efforts. ICE agents are considered "excepted" federal employees and are expected to work. During previous shutdowns, ICE agents have continued operations and were even paid.

