House passes $1.2T in government spending bills, sending them to Senate

House lawmakers have passed $1.2 trillion in government funding measures that seek to keep the government open and running for the rest of the year following a record-long shutdown late in 2025.

Most measures to fund Defense, Education, Transportation and Health and Human Services departments passed with bipartisan support and a final vote of 341-88. A fourth bill to allocate funding to the Department of Homeland Security received strong Democratic push back but ultimately passed 220-207.

Democrats said Homeland Security and the White House's deportation priorities are focused too much on American citizens.

“Taxpayer dollars are being misused to brutalize U.S. citizens, including the tragic killing of Renee Nicole Good. This extremism must end,” several House party leaders said in a statement.

Still, that contested bill meets some Democratic goals.

There is no increase in funding for ICE over 2025 levels.

The bill includes an additional $20 million for body cameras for both Immigrations and Customs Enforcement and Customs and Border Patrol officers to wear, as well as mandatory de-escalation training for ICE and Customs and Border Patrol officers.

And it requires that the Department of Homeland Security allow Congress to conduct oversight of the way that One Big Beautiful Bill Act funds are spent.

The Senate now faces a Jan. 30 deadline for final passage of the bills to avoid another government shutdown.