Dozens of veterans arrested outside US Capitol amid anti-Trump protests

As National Guard troops and Marines attempt to quell violent protests in Los Angeles, a group of veterans opposing President Donald Trump's use of the military at demonstrations was arrested on Friday.

Veterans for Peace said that dozens of its members were arrested during a sit-in on the steps of the U.S. Capitol on Friday. The arrests also come as President Trump plans to host a parade in Washington on Saturday to honor the 250th anniversary of the Army.

"We demanded the military get off our city streets from LA to DC, and taxpayer money be directed towards real investments in housing, health care, and food," Veterans for Peace said in an X post.

RELATED STORY | Marines take over some security in LA while cities prep for 'No Kings' rallies

The Washington Post and CNN have reported that 60 people were arrested in the protest involving veterans and their families. Scripps News has not independently confirmed this figure and has sought confirmation from Capitol Police.

The outlets reported that the veterans breached a police line and moved to a restricted area of the Capitol. They then sat on the steps of the Capitol as they were arrested, the outlets reported.

The veterans' protests also happen as dozens of demonstrations are set to occur across the country on Saturday, opposing President Trump's administration.