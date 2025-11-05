Democrat Mikie Sherrill projected to win New Jersey gubernatorial race

The Associated Press projects Democratic Rep. Mikie Sherrill will win a close race to become the next governor of New Jersey.

Sherrill defeated Republican candidate Jack Ciattarelli, a former state lawmaker who was running in his third consecutive race for governor.

The victory marks the first time since 1961 that Democrats have won three consecutive terms in the New Jersey governor’s office.

The outcome is seen in part as a rejection of President Donald Trump’s policies, signaling that voters chose to continue supporting Democratic leadership and priorities.

Bomb threats cause disruption

New Jersey Lt. Gov. Tahesha Way said bomb threats were emailed to polling places across the state on Tuesday.

The threats caused temporary closures of polling places in Bergen, Essex, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Ocean, and Passaic Counties. In some cases, voters were sent to different polling places nearby.

Law enforcement said the threats were ultimately unfounded.

Poll watchers in question

Republicans nationally warned that they were concerned about election integrity in this year's contests. New Jersey's Republican Party requested monitors from the U.S. Department of Justice.

"We're going to have election integrity efforts all over this state," KC Crosbie, Republican National Committee co-chair, told Scripps News. "Whatever we have to do to protect the vote, we're going to protect the vote, because we found in 2024 that when we do that, we win elections."

Experts told Scripps News Democrats were expected to perform well across the board on Tuesday.

“Trump is failing politically," said Simon Rosenberg, a prominent Democratic strategist and media commentator. "He's unpopular. His agenda is even more unpopular than he is,” Rosenberg told Scripps News. “Between 60 and 70% of the country is not on board most of [Republicans'] agenda. And the Republican candidates in 2026 have to run on that agenda, not on Trump. And that agenda is much more unpopular than he is.”

Analysts from both parties pointed to Democrats’ focused messaging on the economy and affordability as a key factor in their success.

The high cost of living in New Jersey, where property taxes rank among the nation’s highest, was a central issue in the race. President Donald Trump, who endorsed Ciattarelli, said in a campaign phone call that he would work to lower energy and living costs.

Still, strategists noted that Trump has been less visible on the campaign trail this cycle than in previous elections. The president never appeared in person to campaign for Ciattarelli.