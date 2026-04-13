Eric Swalwell, Tony Gonzales announce plans to resign from Congress

U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell announced Monday he plans to resign from Congress.

The House Ethics Committee opened an investigation into the Democratic lawmaker Monday over allegations of sexual misconduct, including claims involving a staff member.

In a statement on social media Monday afternoon, Swalwell said he planned to step down.

"I am deeply sorry to my family, staff and constituents for mistakes in judgement I've made in my past. I will fight the serious, false allegation made against me. However, I must take responsibility and ownership for the mistakes I did make."

"I am aware of efforts to bring an immediate expulsion vote against me and other members. Expelling anyone in Congress without due process, within days of an allegation being made, is wrong. But it's also wrong for my constituents to have me distracted from my duties. Therefore, I plan to resign my seat in Congress."

MORE NEWS | Swalwell suspends bid for California governor amid sexual assault accusations

Republican representative to resign

Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-TX) also announced on Monday that he planned to resign from Congress. He admitted earlier to having an affair with a former staffer. That staffer later died by suicide.

Mariam Zuhaib/AP FILE - Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, speaks during a news conference Dec. 7, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File)

"When Congress returns tomorrow, I will file my retirement from office. It has been my privilege to serve the great people of Texas," Gonzales wrote on social media.

There is a season for everything and God has a plan for us all. When Congress returns tomorrow, I will file my retirement from office. It has been my privilege to serve the great people of Texas. — Rep. Tony Gonzales (@RepTonyGonzales) April 13, 2026

Both Swalwell and Gonzales faced calls from within the House of Representatives to resign over allegations of misconduct.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.