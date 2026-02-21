Trump says he's considering limited strikes on Iran, as diplomats say a deal could be days away

President Donald Trump said Friday he may move forward with limited military strikes against Iran. This comes as Iranian negotiators say they will have a proposal for a new nuclear deal within days.

When reporters asked Friday whether President Trump would take limited military action against Iran, he said “I guess I can say I am considering that.”

Iran had “better negotiate a fair deal,” he said later.

The president on Thursday gave Iran a deadline of 10 to 15 days to reach what he called a meaningful deal or otherwise, "bad things happen."

The USS Gerald R. Ford carrier strike group was in the Mediterranean Sea Friday, the latest addition to a weeks-long buildup of U.S. military presence in the region.

A complete military buildup near Iran is expected within the next weeks, according to a senior U.S. official who spoke to the Associated Press.

RELATED NEWS | Trump gives Iran 10 to 15 days to reach a meaningful nuclear deal

Both the U.S. and Iran have indicated war is a possibility if nuclear talks don't reach a satisfactory stage.

“We are prepared for diplomacy, and we are prepared for negotiation as much as we are prepared for war,” Iran's foreign minister Abbas Araghchi said Friday.

But White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt warned Wednesday the two countries were “still very far apart on some issues.”

MORE ON IRAN | Sources: Sen. Lindsey Graham 'clearly frustrated' over lack of Trump admin action against Russia, Iran