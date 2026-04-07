ICE officers shoot suspect during vehicle stop in California

Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers shot a man during an arrest attempt in Patterson, California, on Monday.

ICE Acting Director Todd M. Lyons said officers were conducting a targeted vehicle stop to arrest Carlos Ivan Mendoza Hernandez, who he described as a suspected gang member wanted in El Salvador for questioning in connection with a murder.

Lyons said Mendoza Hernandez tried to run over an officer as agents approached the vehicle.

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Officers then opened fire, striking Mendoza Hernandez, who was taken to a local hospital. His condition was not immediately disclosed.

The FBI is investigating the incident.

The Modesto Bee reported last week that there had been 36 arrests by ICE within Stanislaus County since President Donald Trump’s second term began.

As of 2020, over 11% of the county’s population comprises of non-U.S. citizens.

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