Dozens detained after ICE raid targets workers at packaging plant in upstate New York

Communities have been left in distress after dozens of plant workers were detained by ICE and Border Patrol agents during raids in upstate New York Thursday.

One of the raids, at a packaging plant in Cato, New York, was captured on video. Advocates and witnesses told Scripps News agents forced their way into the building using crowbars.

In video recorded of the incident, people exit the building and walk single file, making their way toward a van marked Border Patrol that was blocking the exit.

We're told workers were locked inside and not allowed to use their phones. We're also told that they were separated into two groups, one of citizens and permanent residents and the other of non-citizens.

Advocates and witnesses said citizens were told to leave but non-citizens — despite having work permits — were taken into custody.

We spoke with one of those witnesses, Ana Mendez-Vasquez, who took that video.

Mendez-Vasquez lives in the community and was at the scene in Cato for hours yesterday.

We spoke with her on the phone today as she was on the road. She said many of the detained workers have children.

"It was very sad contacting the families, making sure that the children had somewhere to stay, either with a legal guardian, you know, maybe a partner that didn't work there or. Relative that could take care of them. So yeah, there are a lot of children especially that are, you know, facing the reality that they might not see their parents anymore."

Mendez-Vasquez told us that this community, which relies heavily on agriculture and plants like this, has been bracing for these ICE raids. She said that they had spoken to their employers who assured them they would not allow ICE on the property without a warrant.

New York Governor Kathy Hocul in a statement Thursday said she was outraged by raids which seized at least 40 adults "Including parents of at least a dozen children at risk of returning from school to an empty house."

She added that the raids didn't make New Yorkers safer but instead shattered "Hard-working families who are simply trying to build a life here."

So far we know that many of those detained were taken to a detention center.

RELATED STORY | ‘Largest ever’ workplace raid places 475 workers from Georgia Hyundai plant in ICE custody

These raids come as the Trump administration has ramped up immigration enforcement operations at work sites across the country.

An ICE Homeland Security investigations spokesperson in a statement said the raid was "Court-authorized enforcement actions" and declined to comment further on "This specific ongoing criminal investigation at this time."

The plant's principal owner Mark Schmidt told the New York Times that all his workers had legal documentation to work in the United States and called the operation "Overkill."

Scripps News spoke on the phone with the plant's general manager Friday morning. He said the plant did not receive prior notice about the raid, and that the plant is open today and running.