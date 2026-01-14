Standoff against ICE continues in Minneapolis, as Trump administration promises a new surge

A standoff against ICE is stretching on in Minneapolis.

The Trump administration has doubled down on its immigration enforcement in the city, where federal agents are clashing with protesters.

President Trump posted on social media that "The day of reckoning and retribution is coming" and pledged to continue deportation operations across the country.

"We're getting rid of a lot of people that are criminals that shouldn't be in our country. They came in through Biden's open borders, and we're getting them out of our country," the president said.

Illinois and Minnesota filed lawsuits against the Trump administration on Monday, claiming the deployment of ICE agents in their states was unconstitutional.

"The escalation is what this lawsuit is about," said Minnesota Attorney General Kieth Ellison. "It's about the rampant racial profiling, the excessive force that seems to be intended in connection to all of this."

This comes as federal investigators examining the fatal shooting of Renee Good last week by an ICE agent look into her possible ties to activist groups in addition to looking into the actions of the agent who killed her, according to reporting from the New York Times.

A new survey shows more than half of Americans believe the officer was not justified in using lethal force, but that response is sharply divided among political lines — a sentiment echoed in the halls of Congress.

"This tragedy was completely preventable. And I ask the federal government to cooperate with local and state officials who are doing investigations," said Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA).

"What I saw is that the vehicle she revved, she hit the accelerator and and hit the ice officer and he reacted in a split second and it will be up to the investigators and and everyone else did determine the outcome of that," said House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA).