National Park Service to offer digital passes, raise fees for foreign visitors

The National Park Service is rolling out major changes, adding digital passes and new fees for foreign visitors.

Starting Jan. 1, visitors will be able to buy digital park passes on their phones and use them instantly.

The annual pass will cost $80 for U.S. residents and $250 for nonresidents.

Foreign visitors will also pay an extra $100 fee at the 11 most popular parks.

The changes include new patriotic designs for passes and more free entry days for residents.

Motorcycle riders will get a bonus — one pass will now cover two bikes.

The extra revenue will go toward park improvements and maintenance, according to the National Park Service.

“President Trump’s leadership always puts American families first,” said Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum. “These policies ensure that U.S. taxpayers, who already support the National Park System, continue to enjoy affordable access, while international visitors contribute their fair share to maintaining and improving our parks for future generations.”