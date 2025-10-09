Proposed bill would require FL colleges, universities to name roads after Charlie Kirk

A state representative proposed a bill that would require Florida universities and colleges to rename roads after the late Charlie Kirk.

House Bill 113, filed by Republican Rep. Kevin Steele, would require all state universities and Florida College System institution boards of trustees to redesignate roads to "certain names relating to Charlie James Kirk."

The bill also requires state funds be held back from any college or university that fails to redesignate a road or portion of a roadway. The bill gives public universities 90 days to name a street at Kirk.

Steele was elected to the Florida House of Representatives in 2022 and serves part of Pasco County.

"Since 2012, Charlie's mission has been to have open dialogue with students about issues in our country and what's special about America," Steele wrote. "However, because someone disagreed with him, he was assassinated on September 10th. My goal with this bill is to continue his legacy through several generations of students that will attend our schools and will be faced with many differing ideas. Like Charlie once said, violence is not the answer, knowledge and dialogue is. We will continue his mission."

This article was written by Kiley Vaughan for the Scripps News Group in Tampa.