Bondi pledges 'maximum transparency' if the DOJ is compelled to release Epstein files

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi said the Department of Justice would "continue to follow the law with maximum transparency" if it is compelled to release records of its investigation into Jeffrey Epstein.

The release of the files would come within the next 30 days, she said, and would be released in such a way as to protect the identities of victims of sex trafficking.

Her comments come amid heightened public and media interest in the potential release of these files, which could shed new light on Epstein’s associates and activities. The Attorney General underscored that transparency and adherence to the law remain top priorities.

It is not yet clear whether or how information in the files may be withheld due to ongoing Justice Department investigations into high-profile Democrats and political foes of President Trump.

In November, the president directed Bondi and the Justice Department to begin investigations into Epstein's relationships to former Democratic President Bill Clinton, former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers and LinkedIn founder and Democratic donor Reid Hoffman.

"I'm the chief law enforcement officer of the country," President Trump told reporters, when asked about ordering DOJ investigations. "I'm allowed to do it."

On Tuesday, both chambers of Congress voted overwhelmingly to force the DOJ to release its files on Epstein.

President Trump has signaled he will sign the legislation when it arrives on his desk. The DOJ is not bound by law to release files until then.

President Trump may also choose to direct the release of the files at any time, which would not require an act of Congress.

But the president has repeatedly tried to distance himself from Epstein, despite what appeared to be a friendly relationship in the 1990s before a reported falling out. He has insisted he knew nothing about Epstein’s alleged crimes.