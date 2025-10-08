FBI employees reportedly told to search for records related to Amelia Earhart

President Donald Trump is reportedly directing federal agencies to investigate the mysterious disappearance of aviation pioneer Amelia Earhart, ordering a priority search for government records related to her case.

According to CNN, which cited a law enforcement official, an executive request was sent to the FBI's Washington Field Office late Tuesday to search for any records related to Earhart.

Agents were given a priority deadline of Wednesday to respond to the request, which comes on the seventh day of an ongoing federal government shutdown.

RELATED STORY | What to know about the release of Martin Luther King Jr. assassination files

Earhart was attempting to become the first woman to fly around the world when her plane went missing over the Pacific Ocean in 1937.

Last month, President Trump announced he is directing his administration to "declassify and release all government records" related to Earhart.

There are a number of conspiracy theories about her disappearance. However, the U.S. government has suspected that Earhart and her navigator crashed when their plane ran out of fuel.

Trump has previously ordered the release of documents related to other high-profile deaths that have sparked conspiracy theories, including the assassinations of President John F. Kennedy, Senator Robert F. Kennedy and Reverend Martin Luther King Jr.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.