President Trump says the US will resume nuclear weapons testing 'immediately'

President Donald Trump said Wednesday the U.S. would resume nuclear weapons testing, restarting a practice that the nation halted in 1992.

In a message on social media, President Trump said the change was to maintain parity with rival nations.

"Because of other countries testing programs, I have instructed the Department of War to start testing our Nuclear Weapons on an equal basis. That process will begin immediately," President Trump wrote.

The president has not provided further details.

The U.S. voluntarily shuttered its nuclear testing program in 1992, when its final test evaluated an underground detonation on September 23 at the Nevada National Security Sites near Las Vegas.

The announcement comes the same day Russia said it tested an atomic-powered and nuclear-capable underwater drone. Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed the weapons system could not be intercepted.

Russia this week also tested a nuclear-powered cruise missile, which it claims is capable of long-duration loitering and effectively unlimited range.