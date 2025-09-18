Trump, Starmer pledge closer US-UK ties on trade and technology

President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer met Thursday to discuss trade, technology, and bilateral cooperation, following a day of royal pageantry as the United Kingdom sought to strengthen ties with its largest trading partner.

The leaders met at the prime minister’s country residence, Chequers, for bilateral talks, a roundtable with business leaders, and a joint news conference. Their agenda centered on expanding collaboration in areas including artificial intelligence, space, and “future-facing” technologies.

U.S. and UK officials highlighted deep business ties, with more than 2.5 million jobs supported across both economies. Major British companies such as BP, GSK, Rolls-Royce, and AstraZeneca employ thousands in the United States, while American firms like Microsoft, Citigroup, Boeing, Amazon, and Blackstone operate on a large scale in the UK.

Technology leaders — including executives from OpenAI, Apple, and Nvidia — also attended a state dinner on Wednesday. Ahead of the meetings, the UK announced new initiatives with the United States, including agreements to advance defense technology, civil nuclear cooperation between companies, new U.S. financial investments, and a technology pact in AI, quantum, and nuclear sectors worth billions of dollars.

While in London, Trump also faces pressing domestic issues. Overnight, he announced he would designate Antifa as a “major terrorist organization” and called for investigations into its funders.

Earlier this week, Trump told reporters at the White House he had discussed the matter with Attorney General Pam Bondi, including the possibility of using racketeering laws against those he claims have incited unrest.

