'We are in uncharted territory:' Agriculture secretary says SNAP benefits could dry up due to the shutdown

The government is reaffirming this week that it will tap into contingency funds to at least partially support SNAP benefits for November, after being compelled by the courts to do so.

But Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins is warning that the program does not have funds available to extend benefits past November.

Sec. Rollins told Scripps News the USDA is working with states to distribute funding, but it could take several weeks for the money to flow.

"We have a patchwork of 50 different projects," Sec. Rollins said. "There are some — a lot of the states have come asking for flexibility. You know, you've got half the funding, do you pro rata that so that the people that are at the lowest end of the socioeconomic ladder, they get more? That's what I would argue. But we're working through the states now trying to do this the best way we can. But obviously we are in uncharted territory. A reminder, our team at USDA is literally working overnight all night trying to get this money out."

Is USDA reviewing potential alternate ways to deliver aid?

"The opinion by that Rhode Island judge is very out of the bounds of what I think a lot of people believe is constitutional. And that's within even a statutory created, defined program in this food stamp program," Sec. Rollins said. "So I'll leave it up to Russ Vought the other experts. But yes, USDA — our team is on call to do whatever we can to answer any court order, to effectuate the vision of the president and to make sure those that are the least among us have access to this life-saving benefit."

Can tariff revenue be used to pay SNAP benefits?

"That's under discussion right now. Obviously we are using tariff revenue for the WIC program, but that's a whole different set of statutory rules," Sec. Rollins said. "We don't see anything that allows us to use it for SNAP. But again, everything is on the table."

The USDA's SNAP questions come as the Supreme Court hears arguments over the legality of President Donald Trump's tariff policies, and as the government shutdown becomes the longest on record.

President Trump has called on Senate Republicans to take potentially drastic steps to remove the Senate filibuster and reopen the government.

"It's time for Republicans to do what they have to do and that's terminate the filibuster. It's the only way you can do it," President Trump said Wednesday. "And if you don't terminate the filibuster you'll be in bad shape. We won't pass any legislation. There'll be no legislation passed for three and a quarter — we have three and a quarter years, so that's a long time."

But it remains unclear if there is enough support within the party to make good on that step. Senate Majority Leader John Thune told reporters on Wednesday that "there are not the votes there."

Democrats are saying they will not reopen the government until there's some sort of deal reached to extend Affordable Care Act health care insurance subsidies. Republicans say that they will not even negotiate on those subsidies until the government reopens.

Sec. Rollins told Scripps News she hoped Democrats would compromise on an agreement to fund the government.

"I have spoken to the president and he said we've got to get these benefits to the people that need them. So I knew we were already moving on the contingency piece of it," Sec. Rollins said. "I understand why there's confusion, but we're we're moving forward on the contingency and praying that these Democrats will open their eyes and vote yes, and we can get the rest of the many moved."