Jack Smith files new indictment in Trump's Jan. 6 case in response to immunity ruling

Special Prosecutor Jack Smith filed a superseding indictment on Tuesday in the election interference case involving former President Donald Trump.

Trump still faces three conspiracy charges and one obstruction charge, but the allegations have been narrowed.

This was done in response to a 6-3 Supreme Court ruling that said Trump is entitled to at least presumptive immunity from prosecution for all his official acts, but there is no immunity for unofficial acts.

The government addressed the ruling in Tuesday's court filing.

"The superseding indictment, which was presented to a new grand jury that had not previously heard evidence in this case, reflects the Government’s efforts to respect and implement the Supreme Court’s holdings and remand instructions in Trump v. United States, 144 S. Ct. 2312 (2024)."

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.