Trump to attend court case hearings while on campaign trail

Labor Day traditionally begins the final sprint until Election Day with debates, rallies and swing state polls taking center stage.

Between an assassination attempt, President Joe Biden's decision to step aside and Vice President Harris' historic nomination, it's easy to lose track of the legal issues still facing former President Donald Trump. But those courtroom battles will soon be back in the headlines.

Let's start with a quick look at former President Trump's legal calendar in September.

This Thursday is when a status hearing in Trump's Jan. 6 case takes place in Washington.

That case on Trump's alleged role on Jan. 6 has essentially been on hold since the Supreme Court issued an opinion that presidents are entitled to some level of immunity.

Thursday's hearing will address lingering questions, like what charges can remain — and a new trial date may be set as well.

RELATED STORY | Jack Smith files new indictment in Trump's Jan. 6 case in response to immunity ruling

Ava-joye Burnett is Scripps News's legal affairs correspondent and will cover the hearing. According to Burnett, "It will now be up to that judge how this case could potentially move forward. They will have the burden to figure out what is covered under presidential immunity and what is not covered."

If the case moves forward and Trump loses this election, it could potentially put the former president in another precarious legal position next year. But what if Trump wins in November?

"If former President Trump actually wins, it is very likely that he will tell whoever he appoints at the DOJ to get rid of this case altogether," said Burnett.

Let's move the calendar to Sept. 16, when we expect the New York City judge overseeing Trump's felony convictions to rule whether those convictions can still stand in the wake of that Supreme Court presidential immunity ruling.

Michael Scotto is a Scripps News legal analyst. He says before that ruling takes place, a separate more significant ruling may occur. Trump has once again asked a federal judge to move the case from New York state court to New York Federal Court.

"The case is a much stronger case now than it was last year when he tried to remove it, because the Supreme Court has said there is this sort of protection," said Scotto.

If Trump loses that request and Judge Juan Merchan says the conviction stands, then all eyes will be on Sept. 18 when Trump is scheduled to be sentenced.

"The maximum for any felony is 1 1/3 to four years. A minimum is nothing. There is no mandatory minimum," said Scotto.

In the past, court appearances by the former president have rallied his base —time will tell if that will happen again so close to Election Day.

RELATED STORY | Constitutional law expert explains what's new in Trump's latest Jan. 6 indictment