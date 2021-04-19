Local businesses are hiring ahead of what is anticipated to be a busy summer season

Ahead of the summer season, local business owners, especially in the hospitality industry, are gearing up and looking to hire more employees.

"Here we are, a year later, getting back on our feet but in a very strong way," Adam Verdin, co-owner of Old Juan's Cantina, said.

Verdin told KSBY that during this same time last year, his full and part-time staff went from 52 to 28 employees. However, this year, the hiring process is back on.

''There is a lot of competition, a lot of people hiring right now and that's a good thing for our community," Verdin said.

A report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics found that employment in San Luis Obispo County's tourism industry was down by 33% in February 2021 compared to February 2020. Fast-forward to today, and that number could be going down.

"We're hiring line cooks, servers, bussers, hosts," Verdin said. "We want them, all of our businesses want them to come back and work and I think our community is looking forward to having them come back and have some excellent service."

Just up the coast in Pismo Beach, Sea Venture Beach Hotel is also hiring for all departments, from housekeeping to the front desk, to the restaurant.

"We've got a total of 8-10 positions available now," Mark Eads, general manager of Sea Venture Beach Hotel, said.

After 2020 brought on layoffs and furloughs, in some cases it has been difficult to hire back staff.

"You know, they still needed to take care of their families and so a lot of those workers have found other industries," Eads said.

With plenty of opportunities available and the option to work at the beach, Eads is optimistic this summer season will be different from the last.

"I think this summer will feel a little more like 2019," Eads said. "I think the summer is going to be very busy with people feeling more comfortable to travel."

For information on job opportunities across the central coast, visiting the Rebound tab by clicking here.