Popular, local entertainment venue may not fully reopen until next year

State and local public health officials say some restrictions on entertainment venues will be lifted April 1, but events at popular local venues may not resume right away.

This time last year, the Avila Beach Golf Resort was forced to close and cancel all events.

Many employees were also laid off.

Eventually, golf was allowed to resume because it was deemed a safe, outdoor activity, but the revenue from golfers is barely enough to break even.

Co-owner Rob Rossi says they've been able to rehire some staff but profits are still down by 50 percent.

As for concerts, weddings and events at the resort, Rossi says he's waiting to resume that side of the business until people are more comfortable in crowded settings again.

“We don't anticipate any significant changes this year. Our anticipation is that things will not really restart in a full business-like fashion until next year,” Rossi said. “None of these operations can work with less than full capacity. They may try it to get everyone going again but they don't economically work.”

Rossi expects the Jon Pardi concert on April 24 to be canceled.

Rossi also owns the Fremont Theatre in Downtown San Luis Obispo and says the new rules allowing limited capacity are not enough to make it viable to re-open right now.