Vacationers return to Lopez Lake for Memorial Day Weekend

A year after Lopez Lake access was shut down to the public, Memorial Day of 2021 consisted of vacationers getting back outside on the lake and at the campsites.

Lopez Lake Supersiving Park Ranger Matt Mohle said, “The waterslides are open again, beaches are crowded, the campground is full. People are still cautious, but it looks a lot more like pre-pandemic which is nice.”

Arroyo Grande resident Dan Youngkin said, “Everybody is barbecuing out there, people are out on boats. I think we’ve taken for granted a nice day like this going out. There’s some vibrancy, it feels like life is moving back.”

Only 50 percent of campers were allowed at the Lopez Lake campsite on Memorial Day of 2020.

Mohle said, “We were sold out for camping all weekend, it feels like a regular day of camping and recreating.”

Campers in 2020 that lived outside of San Luis Obispo County were restricted access to the grounds as a precaution. This Memorial Day the site welcomed back campers at full capacity.

Ron and Jane of Bakersfield may it back to their regular spot they had been going to for over ten years after not having access to the site last year.

Ron Larroque said, “It’s the best ticket in the world to get out again. First, being locked up for a year and then we couldn’t come camping.”

Jane Larroque said, “It’s just great to be outdoors with family and friends.”

Memorial Day Weekend marked the final weekend open campfires were allowed at Lopez Lake.

Mohle said, “This is the last weekend we’re allowing fires to take place in the campground. Unfortunately, it is a super dry season. We had way below normal rain totals.”

June 1st will be the first day open campfires will be restricted at the site.