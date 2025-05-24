1,200+ students graduate from Cuesta College

Cuesta College hosted a commencement ceremony for its 60th graduating class in San Luis Obispo on Friday.

According to the college, more than 1,200 students are graduating and have collectively earned nearly 1,600 degrees.

"My goal is to be transferring to CSUN and I plan to get my masters there and hopefully go to a graduate school after that and my goal is to be a psychologist and help children," said Erin Hunt, Cuesta College graduate.

The 2025 graduates reportedly include students aged 14 to 75 years old.

Nearly 600 students are from San Luis Obispo County high schools.