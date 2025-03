To celebrate the first official day of Spring Jamba Juice, which originally started in San Luis Obispo is offering "$1 Beverage Day" on Thursday, March 20th.

A small over ice drinks of Mangomorphosis or Dragonberry Blitz will be available for $1 at all participating Jamba Juice locations nationwide from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. local time.

Jambe Juice's founder Kirk Perron attended Cal Poly and was 26-years-old when he started the company.