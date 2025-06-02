16th annual San Luis Obispo Greek Festival celebrates locals' heritage

The Madonna Expo Center was packed on Sunday as the 16th annual San Luis Obispo Greek Festival wrapped up its celebrations.

The two-day event lit up the center with traditional live music, dancing, vendors, authentic Greek cuisine, and cultural exhibits.

Organizers say the lively festival is an opportunity to share Greek heritage with the Central Coast and bring together different cultures from around the world.

“It's amazing. We have the benefit of using the Madonna Expo [Center], which is a fully air-conditioned building for weekends a little bit on the hotter end like this one," Marios Pouyioukkas, an event chairman, said. "We had a great turnout.”

According to organizers, this year's festival will raise funds for the St. Andrew Greek Orthodox Church and its community outreach programs.