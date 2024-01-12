2 parking structures in downtown San Luis Obispo are getting a $2 million facelift

The City of San Luis Obispo is investing more than $2 million from the parking fund to make several redevelopments at both Palm Street parking structures.

Last week, San Luis Obispo city leaders said they are aiming to make their existing parking structures on Palm Street in downtown San Luis Obispo cleaner, safer, and more durable.

The improvements will include thorough cleaning, repairing any structural issues, applying protective coatings to surfaces, and enhancing the visual appeal of the structures.

Some say the work being done has been inconvenient.

“Usually I’m coming in for work and having that construction sometimes gets in the way,” said Cal Poly SLO student Tony Avina.

“Honestly, it’s ridiculous,” said Steven Wick, the co-owner of Hemp Shak and Euphoria.

For those curious about the project’s timeline, the first phase of construction of the 842 Palm Street parking structure has begun and will wrap up in April.

The second phase will continue repairs at the 919 Palm Street parking structure from May through the beginning of August.

One community member tells me she is hoping to promptly see improvements.

“When I first started working here, I parked in the structure and I found it kind of scary and a little dark, and a little dank," said Mekayla Martin, a San Luis Obispo resident. "So, it’s really nice to know that they’re going to be bettering that structure."

According to the city’s project manager, Sandra Golonka, the parking fees are paying for the current maintenance.

“When you pay for parking, you make these kinds of maintenance and improvement projects possible,” stated Golonka.

Parking rates currently cost $3 an hour and it has concerned some community members across San Luis Obispo County, as it can become costly to park in the area.

“I’m kind of conflicted about it because they are too high and I worry about how it will hurt local businesses,” said San Luis Obispo resident Carol Maccurdy.

“Those of us from out of the area who know what we want and where to find it — we can pop in, do our business in town, and then leave without $9 and $12 parking fees,” said Robin Kresh, a Morro Bay resident.

Wick says the improvements should be invested in other developments that would enhance the community's safety.

“How are you pulling $2 million out of that?” said Wick. “Like that’s a significant amount of money. You can’t put WiFi or cameras, or anything in those because it’s like an excuse? I’d be all for them making them safer because a lot of people I know, a lot of customers that I know avoid the parking garages. They don’t want anything to do with them.”

City officials say the parking structures will remain open during the construction, but portions may be closed off for maintenance.