2-vehicle crash snarls traffic in San Luis Obispo. It wasn't people suffering 'major injuries'

Authorities say two vehicles crashed at a normally busy San Luis Obispo intersection. A fire hydrant was displaced as a result of the accident.
The San Luis Obispo Police Department in a social media post said a fire hydrant suffered "major injuries" as a result of a two-vehicle accident at a normally busy intersection.
A two-vehicle collision snarled traffic at a normally busy San Luis Obispo intersection Wednesday night — and it wasn't the people involved that suffered "major injuries," police said.

In a social media post Wednesday, authorities said a fire hydrant was the victim of the accident at the intersection of Higuera and Marsh streets.

An accident that, in the words of police, thankfully resulted in no reported injuries to the drivers or passengers of the vehicles involved. The fire hydrant wasn't as lucky.

The two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Marsh and Higuera streets resulted in no reported injuries to the people involved. The fire hydrant wasn't as lucky.

The accident happened around 9:40 p.m., police said.

DUI is not suspected.

Police gave a shout-out to the San Luis Obispo Utilities Department for quickly shutting off the water to the displaced fire hydrant.

