28th Annual Concerts in the Plaza lineup released. Here's who is playing

Posted at 6:39 PM, Mar 03, 2024
The 28th Annual San Luis Obispo Concerts in the Plaza official lineup has been released.

This year's free twelve-week series features a handful of new artists alongside longtime Central Coast favorites.

The series will run every Friday from June 21 through Sept. 6, from 5 to 8 p.m.

Here is the lineup:
June 21, 2024 • Manuel the Band | rock/jam& Jineanne Coderre

June 28, 2024 • The Mother Corn Shuckers | bluegrass/jam band& Miss Leo

July 5, 2024 • Resination | reggae& Kenny Taylor

July 12, 2024 • Hot 45 | r&b
& Ras Danny

July 19, 2024 • The Molly Ringwald Project | 80s pop& Emily Smith

July 26, 2024 • IMVU | r&b/soul& About Time

August 2, 2024 • Rose’s Pawn Shop | Americana/folk-rock/bluegrass& Natalie Haskins

August 9, 2024 • ghost\monster | rock ‘n’ roll& Noach Tangeras

August 16, 2024 • Damon Castillo Band | rock/soul/funk& Melody Klemin

August 23, 2024 • Brass Mash | instrumental rock & pop
& Kentucky Monk

August 30, 2024 • Josh Rosenblum Band | pop/rock& Dulcie Taylor Duo

Sept. 6, 2024 • Dante Marsh & The Vibesetters | soul/funk
& Dave Tate

KSBY-70 sidebar promo.jpg

