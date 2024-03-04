28th Annual Concerts in the Plaza lineup released. Here's who is playing

The 28th Annual San Luis Obispo Concerts in the Plaza official lineup has been released.

This year's free twelve-week series features a handful of new artists alongside longtime Central Coast favorites.

The series will run every Friday from June 21 through Sept. 6, from 5 to 8 p.m.

Here is the lineup:

June 21, 2024 • Manuel the Band | rock/jam& Jineanne Coderre

June 28, 2024 • The Mother Corn Shuckers | bluegrass/jam band& Miss Leo

July 5, 2024 • Resination | reggae& Kenny Taylor

July 12, 2024 • Hot 45 | r&b

& Ras Danny

July 19, 2024 • The Molly Ringwald Project | 80s pop& Emily Smith

July 26, 2024 • IMVU | r&b/soul& About Time

August 2, 2024 • Rose’s Pawn Shop | Americana/folk-rock/bluegrass& Natalie Haskins

August 9, 2024 • ghost\monster | rock ‘n’ roll& Noach Tangeras

August 16, 2024 • Damon Castillo Band | rock/soul/funk& Melody Klemin

August 23, 2024 • Brass Mash | instrumental rock & pop

& Kentucky Monk

August 30, 2024 • Josh Rosenblum Band | pop/rock& Dulcie Taylor Duo

Sept. 6, 2024 • Dante Marsh & The Vibesetters | soul/funk

& Dave Tate