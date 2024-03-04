28th Annual Concerts in the Plaza lineup released. Here's who is playing

The 28th Annual San Luis Obispo Concerts in the Plaza official lineup has been released.
This year's free twelve-week series features a handful of new artists alongside longtime Central Coast favorites.
The series will run every Friday from June 21 through Sept. 6, from 5 to 8 p.m.
Here is the lineup:
June 21, 2024 • Manuel the Band | rock/jam& Jineanne Coderre
June 28, 2024 • The Mother Corn Shuckers | bluegrass/jam band& Miss Leo
July 5, 2024 • Resination | reggae& Kenny Taylor
July 12, 2024 • Hot 45 | r&b
& Ras Danny
July 19, 2024 • The Molly Ringwald Project | 80s pop& Emily Smith
July 26, 2024 • IMVU | r&b/soul& About Time
August 2, 2024 • Rose’s Pawn Shop | Americana/folk-rock/bluegrass& Natalie Haskins
August 9, 2024 • ghost\monster | rock ‘n’ roll& Noach Tangeras
August 16, 2024 • Damon Castillo Band | rock/soul/funk& Melody Klemin
August 23, 2024 • Brass Mash | instrumental rock & pop
& Kentucky Monk
August 30, 2024 • Josh Rosenblum Band | pop/rock& Dulcie Taylor Duo
Sept. 6, 2024 • Dante Marsh & The Vibesetters | soul/funk
& Dave Tate