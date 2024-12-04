Watch Now
29th Annual Oncology Christmas Party held at the Madonna Inn

Local children who have been diagnosed with cancer received their very own Christmas party Tuesday night at the Madonna Inn.

The Annual Oncology Christmas Party has been happening for 29 years, and Jack's Helping Hand has been hosting it for 12 years.

The organization says that families from across the Central Coast participate in the festivities.

"These families are so thankful that they get to experience something as a family. They get to come have pure joy, happiness, and be around other families that are in a similar situation that they are," said Bridget Ready, Jack's Helping Hand co-founder.

Eventgoers enjoyed dinner and other activities. They even got a special visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus who got a special ride to the party from the San Luis Obispo City Fire Department.

Each child and their siblings also received a present from Santa.

