3 San Luis Obispo restaurants are recognized for sustainability practices

Eleven-million metric tons of plastic waste enter the ocean every year, according to the Surfrider Foundation.

To help combat that trend, the organization launched the Ocean-Friendly Restaurants program which recognizes restaurants committed to making sustainable choices for our ocean.

There are currently 540 recognized restaurants across the country and three are located in downtown San Luis Obispo.

First up - Luna Red.

Co-owner Shanney Covey says being eco-friendly has been their philosophy for years and Surfrider’s recognition is a bonus.

Covey says some of the eco-friendly practices the restaurant offers are offering agave straws only upon request, recycling anything they can, eliminating most plastic, and only using plastic that can be recycled, as well as investing in aluminum to-go containers.

Another ocean-friendly restaurant is Bliss Cafe.

"So the number one thing that we do that makes us ocean-friendly is that all of our food is locally sourced. It's all organic, it's all plant-based," said Dara Stepanek, Bliss Cafe co-owner.

Bliss Cafe hopes its practices will inspire people in their personal lives.

"We're kind of co-creating a responsibility to change the habit around single-use everything else in our lives, in the world," Stepanek said.

Novo is also included in the ocean-friendly restaurant group in downtown SLO.

"We're one of the early adopters of the green waste program before it became something that the city more or less required of businesses," said Samantha Welch, Blue Mango Restaurant Management's Operations Manager.

"I think one of the coolest things that we do is in terms of sustainability, at least for our local area, we're fortunate to have really great market produce that's within just a few miles of our restaurant," she added. "Every little bit helps. "

