40 Prado Warming Center opens Sunday evening as storm hits San Luis Obispo

With a cold winter storm hitting the Central Coast on Sunday evening, officials say the Warming Center at 40 Prado in San Luis Obispo will open its doors to the community.

The facility offers its warming services when the National Weather Service reports a 50% or greater chance of rain in the area.

Guests can check into the Warming Center at 40 Prado Road from 7 to 9 p.m. on Sunday. Those already enrolled in services with the Community Action Partnership of San Luis Obispo County (CAPSLO) may check in before 7 p.m.

Representatives say people utilizing the facility must be in good standing with CAPSLO: 40 Prado Homeless Services Center.

The Warming Center provides overnight guests with a hot meal, a shower, clean clothing, and a safe and warm place to sleep.

Space is also available for vaccinated pets, emotional support animals, and registered service animals.

Officials say the Warming Center will close at 8 a.m. on Monday.

Volunteer sign-ups and a list of items you can donate to the facility can be found on CAPSLO's website.