40K books and more: SLO Friends of the Library preparing for annual sale

San Luis Obispo Friends of the Library will be holding its 45th Anniversary Book Sale next week.

Funds from the annual fundraiser allow for enhancements to the San Luis Obispo Library's collections, programs, and services.

"Hoping that the community supports us again this year and we're very excited to be bringing it back for the first time since 2020. We hope everybody comes out and joins us in raising money for the SLO Library," said Karen Perry, San Luis Obispo Friends of the Library Board President.

Community members will have the chance to pick from 40,000 books, DVDs, and CDs for sale, the majority of which are items that have been donated to the library.

The sale will take place at the San Luis Obispo Veteran's Hall from February 29 through March 3.