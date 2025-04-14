4th annual 'Rosé the SLO Way' event unites wine lovers, winemakers, and chefs

Hotel San Luis Obispo's Garden Courtyard was filled with a sea of pink on Sunday as community members gathered for the 4th annual Rosé the SLO Way event.

The yearly wine festival and fundraiser invited community members to sip over 30 different varieties of local wines, connect with winemakers, and sample food pairings crafted by Chef Ryan Fancher.

“There's a lot of great costumes, beautiful people. The wines are very interesting, and the food is fantastic— from oysters, to pizza, to popcorn,” John Anderson, a festival attendee, said.

Attendees also enjoyed live music and a visit from some local adoptable puppies and kittens.

“It's awesome. All the great wineries are here, and they're all pouring their great rosés and sparkling wine. So, it's really fabulous,” Karen Anderson, an attendee at the event, told KSBY.

Organizers say proceeds from Sunday's wine festival will support the Woods Humane Society and several Cal Poly scholarships.