4th annual Sheep Shearing Shindig offers hands-on agricultural learning

Locals kids enjoyed an afternoon of hands-on learning during City Farm SLO's 4th annual Sheep Shearing Shindig.

Families got the chance to watch expert shearers in action as they harvested wool from Navajo-Churro sheep.

Kids tried their hands at wool processing activities, like washing, carding, spinning, and felting.

The event also offered live music, games, farm-to-table foods, and hay ride tours for families to enjoy.

Kayla Rutland, the executive director of City Farm SLO, told KSBY the Sheep Shearing Shindig is a great way for the organization to reach local families.

"Outside of the shearing demonstrations and wool spinning demonstrations, there's just a lot of fun things to do on the farm," Rutland said. "It's an opportunity for us to share our work with everyone in the area."

The executive director added that the aim of Saturday's gathering was to teach young kids about sustainable practices.

"We're really excited for people to have a chance to come out and learn a little bit about regenerative agriculture," Rutland said.

The Sheep Shearing Shindig is just one of the community events that City Farm SLO hosts throughout the year.

To check out the organization's upcoming festivities, you can visit its events webpage.