A California Air Resources Board decision could lead to higher gas prices

The California Air Resources Board (CARB) approved a new update to the Low Carbon Fuel Standard earlier this month.

The Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) is intended to help reduce the use of fossil fuels, address climate change, and reach the goal of being carbon neutral by 2045.

The update will require oil companies to either reduce emissions during production or buy credits to lower their emissions.

This will cost oil companies more money, which is where you could see an impact.

According to AAA, as of mid-November, the average price of regular gas in San Luis Obispo County was around $4.75.

CARB says there is no way of predicting how much gas prices could rise, but in an analysis done last year, some scenarios show a potential increase of 47 cents per gallon.

CARB has since said that number isn't applicable to this update, saying, "The model used to produce the number you cite is for estimating the fuel mix in the state, not predicting pump prices. Staff reports however that the LCFS will save Californians $5 billion in health care costs and will reduce the cost of transportation 42% by 2045 due to cleaner fuels and vehicles."

Chevron told KSBY News via email, “We do not believe CARB appropriately weighed the potential impact to California consumers with their decision. That said, Chevron complies with the laws and regulations everywhere we operate, and we will continue to do so in California."

The new update also faced criticism from environmental groups, who say it isn't doing enough to reduce air pollution.

The new plan is expected to go into effect around spring of next year.