A Clean Slate: Local program helps residents expunge criminal records

A free clinic is offering local residents a way to expunge their criminal records, clearing the way for them to lead a more productive life.

“That hope that’s out there, and the opportunities that are waiting out there and the doors that can open are just phenomenal,” said Gus Chavez, Restorative Partners Housing and Treatment Director.

Restorative Partners, the County of San Luis Obispo and other agencies are helping people move forward in their lives by offering a Clean Slate Clinic.

“It does a lot for your self-esteem and what the future has in mind,” Chavez said.

He wants to spread the word that past crimes don’t have to define people forever.

“They’ve paid that price already and when they come out to the community, it almost feels like they are still paying that price.”

And sometimes it’s that individual holding themselves back.

“A lot of our participants are reluctant to even apply at certain jobs because they know there is going to be a background investigation,” Chavez said.

Organizers say since starting the in-person Clean Slate Clinics last year, the recidivism rate is down.

Out of 142 SLO County residents granted petitions, only three have since been charged or convicted of a crime.

That means nearly 98% of them have not returned to the criminal justice system.

Chavez encourages anyone interested in a clean slate to attend the clinic.

“You might not be eligible at this moment to get your criminal history expunged but you will at least know what steps to take and feel like there are people advocating on your behalf as well,” Chavez said.

The clinic takes place on March 8 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the San Luis Obispo County Law Library.

Walk-ins are welcome but appointments are preferred. You can make one by calling (805) 902- 2752.