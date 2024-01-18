A mixed-use development could be coming to San Luis Obispo's Railroad District

The City of San Luis Obispo's Cultural Heritage Committee will be reviewing Obispo Investments Inc.’s application for a mixed-use development in the city's Railroad District.

According to the city’s Cultural Heritage Committee staff report, Obispo Investments Inc. proposed adding three mixed-use buildings on 1925 Santa Barbara Ave in San Luis Obispo.

The property was previously developed in 1985 to serve as an office for an auto sales lot.

It most recently was the home to The Brow Shoppe.

The development is expected to have one commercial property facing Santa Barbara Avenue, while the four residential spaces will be located right behind it.

One community member said that the new addition would be an added benefit to the neighborhood.

“I think a commercial residential mixed-use property would be nice for the area,” said San Luis Obispo resident Jason Towne. “I think the area needs more of that.”

Another community member said that they don’t mind the new mixed-use development in the city’s railroad historic district.

But they are generally more concerned about the roadways in the area.

“My only objection to development in general is that the capacity of roadways is not keeping up with the increase in population and development, such that year by year our streets and highways gets more and more congested and nothing seems to be done about that,” said Joe Erikat, San Luis Obispo resident.

Sloco is a local business that currently is in a similar mixed-use development with residential units just above it.

One employee says that this layout gives their businesses a chance to connect with those living within the vicinity.

“It’s a really symbiotic relationship between the residents and the businesses in these buildings. I definitely don’t interact with the residents very frequently,” said Sophia Tanguay, Sloco employee. “When I have in the past I’ve like welcomed them and told them to come in on our special service days, so it does provide a nice opportunity for community and meeting new people.”

A public hearing will be held on Jan. 22, 2023, at 5:30 p.m. at the Council Chambers inside the City Hall where San Luis Obispo city officials will determine if the mixed-used development will be approved or denied.