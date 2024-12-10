A new change could be coming to the San Luis Ranch Retail Development

A multi-use project development off Froom Ranch Way in San Luis Obispo could now include more housing instead of commercial developments.

The project is broken down into 11 lots.

Lot seven is up for discussion by the City Council Tuesday night.

The space was previously planned as commercial space, but now developers want to use it for 276 apartment units.

In documents submitted to the city, the change is being requested due to a decreased interest in commercial properties since the initial plan was adopted in 2018 and an increased need for housing in San Luis Obispo.

The SLO Ranch team is partnering with Williams Homes and People’s Self-Help Housing on the proposal.

The city is currently working on an impact fee update, which is expected to go to the council for adoption in 2025.

If you’d like to comment on the project or learn more about it, the San Luis Obispo City Council will discuss it at its meeting on Tuesday, which begins at 5:30 p.m.

