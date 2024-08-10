A new place to say "I do" in San Luis Obispo

Saying "I do" with a view.

Carol and Derek Sissom were the first couple to say "I do" at the San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder's new venue — the roof.

"It was beautiful, I loved it," said Carol Sissom.

Originally, the pair had planned to have their ceremony in the indoor wedding area at the Clerk-Recorder's Office on Friday, but they chose to move to the new location when they heard it was available.

"We caught a glimpse of the little room that they were using inside and it's very small, so it was nice to have the space and just the natural, beautiful light," Sissom said.

Friday was the first day the roof became available for couples to use.

Amy Webster, San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder's Office Division Supervisor, says she is thrilled to offer this new option.

"We wanted to expand the service that we currently offer for civil ceremonies," Webster said.

She adds that the new venue will only be available during certain times.

"We offer on certain Fridays eight ceremony appointments those days that are typically on the half-hour between 9 and 11 and 2 and 3:45," Webster said.

The rooftop venue has room for up to 30 guests compared to the indoor space which only allows for nine.

But if couples choose the outdoor option, they have to deal with Mother Nature potentially changing their plans.

"There's a little more risk involved because of the weather conditions," Webster said. "Right now, it's a beautiful sunny day but there might be a really foggy, overcast day."

Webster says there is a plan in place if the weather does affect your big day. They will simply move the ceremony inside and put all the decorations in the lobby.

She says the civil ceremonies attract couples because of the lower price tag.

"The ceremony itself is $58 and then you would have to bring a marriage license with you, which you've already purchased ahead of time, and if you haven't, our office does that service as well," Webster said.

She says the rooftop is seasonal, and will be available through October, then again in the spring.

The Sissoms say it was an incredible experience.

"I really liked it. You get a nice view of the mountains... in the background," Carol said.

"Definitely go to the rooftop," Derek added.

If you are interested in booking a time to get married, call (805)781-500.