A proposed transportation tax measure will not be on the November ballot for SLO County

A proposed transportation tax measure that would help fund pothole repairs, bike paths, interchanges and other county road fixes will not be on the November ballot.

On May 1, the San Luis Obispo Council of Governments (SLOCOG) paused efforts to get the half-cent transportation sales tax measure on the upcoming ballot, saying it’s just not the right time to move it forward.

“There could be a little fixing here or there, like potholes and cracks,” said San Luis Obispo resident Benny Blanco.

Blanco says he would be all for a transportation tax during the next election cycle, saying the roads around his house are too dangerous.

“There's a lot of accidents and I don't let our younger children play outside,” Blanco said.

In order to pass the measure, seven out of ten people would need to vote yes. But right now, polling shows they have the support of about six in ten potential voters.

Peter Rodgers, Executive Director of SLOCOG, says the ballot is already crowded with other important local issues.

“Many of the cities believe they need to fix local potholes first before they can move on to regional potholes and larger infrastructure projects,” Rodgers said.

This proposed transportation tax is part of the 2023 Regional Transportation Plan, which shows a $2.3 billion shortfall in county transportation funding over the next 23 years.

“Usually after rainstorms, after the winter, we have some potholes popping up and it doesn't seem like it's out of control to me,” said Jim Albano of Morro Bay.

Albano says he usually takes the bus and doesn't feel like the tax is necessary but sees how some might disagree.

“It doesn't concern me but I know it does concern other folks out there,” Albano said.

It is a setback for SLOCOG and their transportation tax plan, and Rodgers says projects will be delayed until funding is available to complete them.

“We cannot keep up with the cost of these transportation projects like the Union Road overpass in Paso Robles, Prado Road in San Luis Obispo and completing our bicycle network and filling the potholes,” Rodgers said.

SLOCOG will be looking to circle back to this tax effort for the ballot in 2026 or 2028.

