Airport officials: Vegas direct flight returns, passenger traffic up 13% year over year

Air travel is soaring in San Luis Obispo.

SLO County Airport officials said in a news release Wednesday that passenger traffic surged 13% in 2024 compared to last year.

Officials said the increase reflected the community's continued interest in air travel and the airport's efforts to meet the growing demand with expanded services.

The Alaska Airlines daily direct flights to Las Vegas will resume starting Oct. 27, officials said.

"The increase in passenger numbers and the return of direct service to Las Vegas reflect the growing demand for air travel in our region," said Courtney Johnson, SLO County Airport director of airports, in the news release. "We're committed to addressing that demand by offering more convenient and efficient travel options for our community. The reintroduction of the Las Vegas route is just one example of how we're expanding connectivity and enhancing the accessibility of key destinations."