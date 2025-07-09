Amtrak Pacific Surfliner adds more service as summer events heat up

Amtrak Pacific Surfliner is making travel easier with a 12th daily round-trip now operating between Los Angeles and San Diego.

Serving 29 stations the Pacific Surfliner connects San Diego, Orange, Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.

From the Del Mar Race Season (July 18–Sept 7) and the California Wine Festival in Santa Barbara (July 18–19), to San Diego Comic-Con (July 24–27), riders can skip the traffic and enjoy ocean views en route.

Also on track: the Ventura County Fair (July 30–Aug 10), and Disneyland Resort’s 70th anniversary celebration—complete with a special Surfliner train wrap and discounted admission.

Learn more at PacificSurfliner.com.