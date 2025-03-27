An increase in 'very high' fire severity zones in San Luis Obispo

The newly updated fire severity map released by California Forestry and Fire Protection shows quite a few communities across the Central Coast as being susceptible to wildfires, including San Luis Obispo.

Compared to the last version of this map, which was released in 2017, the total acreage considered to be “very high fire hazard severity zones” has grown by 234%.

"In 2011, the city of San Luis Obispo had approximately 25 parcels that landed within that very high fire hazard severity zone," said San Luis Obispo City Fire Department Fire Chief Todd Tuggle. "And there are about 17,000 parcels in the city. The new number is very high, it's about 2,600 parcels."

So what caused this significant increase? Fire Chief Tuggle says there are a few factors.

"We've had some significant warming that we've seen," said Tuggle. "And in terms of climate change, we've seen a significant number of fires. And the biggest thing we've seen is the involvement of wildland fires into urban environments."

On the map, Chief Tuggle says there are a few notable areas in San Luis Obispo that should be aware of wildland fire danger.

"The areas we like our residents to be keenly aware of are around Irish Hills, Perfumo Canyon, that whole area southwest of [Los Osos Valley Road], the area above Johnson [Avenue] near Bishops and Lizzy and Samuel Drive, those areas," said Tuggle. "The other change we've seen on the map is around Hill Street and Lincoln Street, right near the freeway at the base of Cerro San Luis."

Community members who live near Lizzy Street, one of those areas of concern, say they experienced a fire in August of last year.

"The entire hillside all the way up to the almost top of the hill, back behind you, was lit up like the Fourth of July," said Christine Held, a San Luis Obispo Resident

"I was woken up about 4 in the morning, so I grabbed my dog, Daisy, and they told me to come outside," said Robert Hill, a San Luis Obispo Resident.

These residents say that despite the recent fire, in the five years both of them have lived there, that was the only one they experienced. They add that wildfires aren't too big of a concern for them.

With the increase in very high fire severity zones, Chief Tuggle says that San Luis Obispo residents may see some changes.

"The city right now is assessing what those different ones will require both of the community, property owners, the city, staff, and that's part of our communication plans that will be coming out in the next few months is to let the community know exactly what is required of them," said Tuggle.

The city is currently working on regulations for the zones. If you live within one, you can share your opinions with them before any final decisions are made.

You have until July 1 to submit a public comment, and can do so here.