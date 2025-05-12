Annual Faerie Festival invites families to celebrate a magical Mother's Day

Families enjoyed an afternoon of magic and music today at the San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden (SLOBG), where organizers hosted the 3rd annual Faerie Festival.

The free family event invited kids and their parents to enjoy live music and storytelling, nature-inspired activities, character visits, and an artist's marketplace.

Attendees also had the chance to plant seeds and go on a scavenger hunt around the garden.

Organizers tell KSBY that the event was a great opportunity for families to enjoy the fun at no cost.

"Sometimes it's expensive to pay an entry fee to get multiple kids and to do a fun event," Delaney Wiens, a youth education intern at the event, said. "It's nice to have these family free days to be able to come and bring your kids, moms, grandmas, anyone here and come and have a fun day and do arts and crafts, but also not spend so much money and be able to enjoy a day."

"The highlight is definitely seeing the families just having a great time and the kids just lighting up when they get a chance to meet Tinker Bell or some of the other fairies, and play in the gardens. You know, who doesn't like to go play and play in the garden?" said Karl Collins, a SLOBG board member.

SLOBG adds that the yearly event has become a beloved local tradition celebrating mothers and magic across the Central Coast.