Annual gymnastics clinic draws in athletes, coaches from across the country

Dozens of renowned coaches and professional athletes traveled from across the country this weekend for an exclusive gymnastics event in San Luis Obispo.

Saturday marked the start of Central Coast Gymnastics' 8th annual PEAK Training Clinic.

The event invited gymnasts to train with some of the most well-known coaches in the region, developing and refining their skills in competitive gymnastics.

Organizers say the clinic drew in over 115 athletes and more than a dozen coaches and clinicians.

"This clinic is about celebrating gymnastics and and the kids coming here and being supported by amazing coaches that are not only knowledgeable, but that care about the kids," Vanessa Atler, the head coach of the girls gymnastics team at Central Coast Gymnastics, said.

The annual PEAK training clinic continues on Sunday.

You can find more information on next year's clinic by visiting the Central Coast Gymnastics website.